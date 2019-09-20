22nd annual Caribfest brings Texomans together, island culture to community

The Caribbean Student’s Organization at MSU is hosting its 22nd annual Caribfest, the official events kicked off Thursday night with a pageant.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Caribbean Student’s Organization at Midwestern State University is hosting its 22nd annual Caribfest, and the official events kicked off Thursday night with a pageant.

The fun continues Friday night with a Soca show but Saturday is the main event many people are anticipating.

Mechanical Engineering freshman Joshua Muroi is one of many students charged up for this annual Caribfest.

“Caribfest on a whole is a move in the right direction for CSO bringing our Caribbean culture from the Caribbean and then having it exposed to residents of Texas,” Muroi said.

The CSO president is welcoming the Wichita Falls community to help celebrate the vibrant Caribbean culture in Saturday’s parade.

“You can get to experience an authentic Caribbean carnival without having to go to the Caribbean, pay your ticket, or pay for your boat ram trip, to pay for accommodation—you’re getting it in your own backyard,” CSO president Jernelle Jno Baptiste said.

Muroi is from St. Lucia and said while he is far from the beaches and culture of home, it’s been an easy transition for him here since he is among people who share a similar culture.

“I was reassured when I came here and I realized that there was actually a very rich Caribbean community here,” Muroi said.

While the three days of events are all about embracing everything Caribbean, from music to food, the student organization is giving back to the community as usual for the place now call home.

The Muscular Dystrophy Association and an elementary school are two of the beneficiaries.

“The Booker T. Washington Elementary which is a school that has been near and dear to our hearts,” Jno Baptiste said. “We’ve been blessed to be here, to be given the opportunity to get a tertiary education in the US, we’ve been welcomed warmly by the people of Wichita Falls so it’s always nice to give back when people have given so much to you.”

Muroi and Jno Baptiste are looking forward to the seeing the Wichita Falls community and the Caribbean students “Together as One.”

Jno Baptiste also said two students have been affected by Hurricane Dorian and the organization will be accepting separate donations to assist those in need in the Bahamas.

The Caribfest parade is free to attend and attendants can buy shirts and food there.

The starting point is at the Moffett Library at noon Saturday.