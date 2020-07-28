23 inmates test positive for COVID-19 in Wichita County Detention Centers

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — In a press conference on Tuesday afternoon Sheriff David Duke announced that there are 23 COVID-19 cases in Wichita County Detention Centers.

Duke said that none of the inmates are showing major symptoms.

According to Duke, there is detention center staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 but will not reveal the number of staff who are positive.

One case of COVID-19 was announced on July 20, 2020. An inmate who had been in custody for over a year tested positive after a physician requested it during a medical appointment.

The 23 positives will be included in Tuesday’s COVID-19 count for Wichita County.

