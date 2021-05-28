23 new cases in Wichita County, total now 15,138

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Health District also reported 23 new COVID-19 cases, six hospitalizations and 31 new recoveries in Wichita County.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Friday no deaths related to COVID-19. The total COVID-19 related death remains at 329.

Please find the age breakdown of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County to date below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 0 0 0 1 4 6 12 75 93 138

New Cases in Wichita County

The Public Health District also confirmed Friday 23 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 15,138.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Friday 31 new recoveries from COVID-19 for a total of 14,785 recovered cases in the county to date.

The Health District also reported 25 active cases in the county with 19 recovering from home.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

Six COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Friday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with one patient reported to be in critical condition.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 2 0 0 5 Critical 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

At Least 1 Dose — 43,220 Fully Vaccinated — 37,788

Active Cases in Wichita County

Below is a breakdown of Wichita County active cases by city:

Wichita Falls — 19 active cases

— 19 active cases Burkburnett — One active case

— One active case Iowa Park — Three active cases

— Three active cases Electra — Two active cases

Weekly COVID-19 Breakdown for Wichita County This week, 23 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County, with a positivity rate of 4%.

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 16 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their name to the waitlist.

