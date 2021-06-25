23 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 15,219

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Friday, June 25, no deaths related to COVID-19 for the week of June 18- June 25.

Please find the age breakdown of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County to date below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 0 0 0 1 4 6 12 77 93 138

New Cases in Wichita County

The Public Health District also confirmed Friday 23 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 15,219.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Friday 21 new recoveries from COVID-19 for a total of 14,848 recovered cases in the county to date.

The Health District also reported 40 active cases in the county with 37 recovering from home.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

Three COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Friday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with no patients reported to be in critical condition.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 2 0 0 3 Critical 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

At Least 1 Dose — 46,491

Fully Vaccinated — 41,846

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 18 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their name to the waitlist.Click here to register for the Wichita County COVID-19 vaccine waitlist

