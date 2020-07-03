23 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita Co., total now 420

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KTJL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Health Department confirmed 23 new COVID-19 cases Thursday to bring the total to 420 in the area.
According to Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker, 17 are hospitalized and there have been four recoveries.
Information on previous cases:
- Case 378: 11 – 19, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
- Case 385: 20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread case
- Case 387: 50 – 59, at home recovering, community spread case
- Case 396: 20 – 29, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
Information on new cases:
- Case 398: 30 – 39, at home recovering, community spread case
- Case 399: 20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread case
- Case 400: 70 – 79, hospitalized in stable condition, case is still under investigation
- Case 401: 30 – 39, at home recovering, community spread case
- Case 402: 40 – 49, at home recovering, community spread case
- Case 403: 60 – 69, at home recovering, travel to Missouri
- Case 404: 50 – 59, at home recovering, case is still under investigation
- Case 405: 50 – 59, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
- Case 406: 20 – 29, at home recovering, case is still under investigation
- Case 407: 50 – 59, at home recovering, travel within the state of Texas
- Case 408: 40 – 49, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
- Case 409: 30 – 39, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case
- Case 410: 30 – 39, at home recovering, community spread case
- Case 411: 50 – 59, at home recovering, community spread case
- Case 412: 60 – 69, at home recovering, case is still under investigation
- Case 413: 70 – 79, at home recovering, community spread
- Case 414: 11 – 19, at home recovering, case is still under investigation
- Case 415: 60 – 69, hospitalized in critical condition, close contact to a previous case
- Case 416: 80+, hospitalized in stable condition, community spread case
- Case 417: 11 – 19, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case
- Case 418: 30 – 39, at home recovering, case is still under investigation
- Case 419: 30 – 39, at home recovering, community spread case
- Case 420: 30 – 39, at home recovering, community spread case
Information on hospitalization:
- Case 138: 60 – 69, stable condition
- Case 143: 40 – 49, critical condition
- Case 144: 40 – 49, critical condition
- Case 215: 80+, stable condition
- Case 231: 60 – 69, critical condition
- Case 271: 60 – 69, critical condition
- Case 276: 6 – 10, critical condition, remains at Cook Children’s Hospital
- Case 305: 60 – 69, critical condition
- Case 307: 80+, critical condition
- Case 333: 80+, stable condition
- Case 367: 80+, stable condition
- Case 375: 80+, stable condition
- Case 381: 30 – 39, stable condition
- Case 394: 50 – 59, stable condition
- Case 400: 70 – 79, stable condition
- Case 415: 60 – 69, critical condition
- Case 416: 80+, stable condition
Lindsay Barker, Director of Communication and Marketing for the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District, said the Public Health District is seeing a large number of cases where the exposure occurred in congregate settings such as churches and bars.
Barker again stressed the importance of staying home if you are experiencing any symptoms or not feeling well.
“Now more than ever, it is important to maintain social distancing, wash and sanitize your hands, wear a face covering, and stay home if you are sick,” Barker said.
COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co.
|TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS
|POSITIVE
|NEGATIVE
|PENDING
|10,450
|397
|9,146
|907
Ages of COVID-19 Patients
|0-5
|6-10
|11-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50-59
|60-69
|70-79
|80+
|9
|10
|31
|94
|77
|56
|58
|37
|18
|7
Isolation Status
|AT HOME/ACTIVE
|HOSPITAL
|RECOVERED
|DEATH
|295
|12
|88
|2
For more information and updates on cases, click here.
Updated Wednesday, July 1 at 6:42 p.m.
Wichita County has reported 219 new COVID-19 cases since June 15 after confirming 99 total COVID-19 cases between March 18 and June 14.
- Monday, June 15 — 18 new cases
- Tuesday, June 16 — 3 new cases
- Wednesday, June 17 — 17 new cases
- Thursday, June 18 — 13 new cases
- Friday, June 19 — 19 new cases
- Monday, June 22 — 32 new case
- Tuesday, June 23 — 29 new cases
- Wednesday, June 24 — 20 new cases
- Thursday, June 25 — 20 new cases
- Friday, June 26 — 30 new cases
- Monday, June 29 — 18 new cases
- Tuesday, June 30 — 45 new cases
Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.
If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.