WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Having strong role models can make all the difference in a child’s life.

Having a father plays an important role in child development, which is exactly the goal for the 24/7 Fatherhood program through North Texas United Way.

“We need to know that there are father’s out there doing the same thing, which is 24/7 dads so as long as we have that support group in the community, we can all come together and do this more often,” 24/7 Fatherhood Program Dennis Bass said.

Alfonso Holmes, Fatherhood Engagement Coordinator, organizes dad’s workshops and fatherhood family fun days every month, each with a different topic of focus.

“I thought I knew it all when I was a father. I’m a father of five kids but they are all grown now, but I thought I knew it all, so I love to learn more about what some of the kids are going through, their frustrations,” North Texas United Way Fatherhood Engagement Coordinator Alfonso Holmes said.

This month it’s child development.

Holmes uses this opportunity to highlight age-appropriate games which doesn’t frustrate the children with something that’s too complicated for them.

“Trying to get your kid to hit a baseball for the first time isn’t easy for every kid, you know like you learned, sometimes you just have to go in a read the manual,” Holmes said. “And simply just make sure that we give the right instructions to our children, so that’s the main point.”

The program does so much more than help strengthen bonds with fathers. It looks to get those dads back on track in any way they can, and Bass knows from experience.

“I had a list of problems, you know child support, job issues, transportation,” Bass said.

But with the help of 24/7 dads, Bass can enjoy a sunny stress-free afternoon with his three boys.

“Being throughout the program, man I’ve been on to obtain my degree, I have a great career, I have reliable transportation and I have no more child support issues. So the program has been a great blessing to me and the biggest thing is the program is for us, the fathers, man. So we take ownership and we’re allowed to use this program as a platform,” Bass said.

Changing lives of young kids and their fathers too.

