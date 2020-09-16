24 new COVID-19 cases, 19 new recoveries reported, total case number now 1,570 in Wichita Co.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Wednesday 24 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 1,570.

  • Contact = 4 cases
  • Close Contact = 6 cases
  • Community Spread = 7 cases
  • Under Investigation = 7 cases  
  • Travel = 0 cases  

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Tuesday 19 new recoveries from COVID-19 in the county for a total of 1,307 recoveries to date.

The number of active cases in Wichita County now stands at 244, with 222 patients recovering at home.

Hospitalizations

There are 22 hospitalized cases in Wichita county, four of which are classified at critical. All hospitalized cases are listed as the following:

  • Case 1,013: 60 – 69, stable condition
  • Case 1,144: 60 – 69, critical condition
  • Case 1,152: 80+, stable condition
  • Case 1,193: 80+ stable condition
  • Case 1,214: 70 – 79, stable condition
  • Case 1,250: 70 – 79, stable condition
  • Case 1,295: 50 – 59, stable condition
  • Case 1,318: 30 – 39, critical condition
  • Case 1,357: 80+, stable condition
  • Case 1,377: 50 – 59, stable condition
  • Case 1,383: 80+, stable condition
  • Case 1,388: 70 – 79, critical condition
  • Case 1,414: 50 – 59, stable condition
  • Case 1,434: 50 – 59, stable condition
  • Case 1,456: 80+, stable condition
  • Case 1,467: 70 – 79, critical condition 
  • Case 1,517: 60 – 69, stable condition
  • Case 1,523: 60 – 69, stable condition
  • Case 1,530: 50 – 59, stable condition
  • Case 1,531: 70 – 79, stable condition
  • Case 1,561: 20 – 29, stable condition
  • Case 1,569: 40 – 49, stable condition 

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co.

TOTAL COVID-19 TESTSPOSITIVENEGATIVEPENDING
20,1931,57018,60815

Ages of COVID-19 Patients

0-5 6-1011-1920-2930-3940-4950-5960-69 70-7980+
24321523342832192361667846

Isolation Status

AT HOME/ACTIVEHOSPITALRECOVEREDDEATH
222221,30719

Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District

Updated Wednesday, September 16 at 3:29 p.m.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker said the health of the community remains the top priority for the Health District as the fall school semester begins, and the Health District will continue to work closely with all schools, colleges, and daycare/childcare facilities.

Barker added each school has an individual process in place for positive COVID-19 notifications, and case questions or concerns should be directed to the appropriate school.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.

