24 new COVID-19 cases, 19 new recoveries reported, total case number now 1,570 in Wichita Co.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Wednesday 24 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 1,570.

Contact = 4 cases

Close Contact = 6 cases

Community Spread = 7 cases

Under Investigation = 7 cases

Travel = 0 cases

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Tuesday 19 new recoveries from COVID-19 in the county for a total of 1,307 recoveries to date.

The number of active cases in Wichita County now stands at 244, with 222 patients recovering at home.

Hospitalizations

There are 22 hospitalized cases in Wichita county, four of which are classified at critical. All hospitalized cases are listed as the following:

Case 1,013: 60 – 69, stable condition

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 20,193 1,570 18,608 15 Ages of COVID-19 Patients 0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 24 32 152 334 283 219 236 166 78 46 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 222 22 1,307 19 Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Updated Wednesday, September 16 at 3:29 p.m.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker said the health of the community remains the top priority for the Health District as the fall school semester begins, and the Health District will continue to work closely with all schools, colleges, and daycare/childcare facilities.

Barker added each school has an individual process in place for positive COVID-19 notifications, and case questions or concerns should be directed to the appropriate school.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.