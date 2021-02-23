24th annual Arts Alive! Home and Garden Show set for this weekend

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Arts Council of Wichita Falls is hosting the 24th annual 2021 Arts Alive! Home and Garden Show.

The event will be held live Saturday, February 27 from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sunday, February 28 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. inside the Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall at the MPEC.

A virtual version of the event is also available.

Among the many vendors at the event are 25 local farmers, crafters, ranchers, bakers and creators ready to sell their homemade goods and products directly to you.

This year will also include many new fun, educational and safe activities for everyone, especially families with young children, such as live animals and artwork displays.

Admission is $8 in advance and for military or $10 at the door.

While you’re there, be sure to go by the KFDX & Texoma’s FOX booth and take a selfie with our look-a-likes and post them to social media using the hashtag #kfdxartsalive.

Then send your photos to news@kfdx.com and we will show them during the newscast.