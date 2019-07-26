$25,000 donations allow Vernon officials to upgrade Allingham Park

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — A Vernon park is getting a makeover thanks to the help of two local groups.

The new equipment is being put in at Allingham Park. The Vernon Auto Group and American Electric Power both donated $25,000 to the city to pay for these structures. Vernon Auto Group Sales Manager Sara Raines said they just wanted to give back.

“We have always given back to the community and we just wanted to make sure our kids have a safe place to play and just really have something to help bring the community together,” Raines said. “Just let our community know that we are here to bring our community up and make Vernon great.”

Raines said this is something they like doing and have several different events going on to help make Vernon better.