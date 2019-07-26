$25,000 donations allow Vernon officials to upgrade Allingham Park

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — A Vernon park is getting a makeover thanks to the help of two local groups.

The new equipment is being put in at Allingham Park. The Vernon Auto Group and American Electric Power both donated $25,000 to the city to pay for these structures. Vernon Auto Group Sales Manager Sara Raines said they just wanted to give back.

“We have always given back to the community and we just wanted to make sure our kids have a safe place to play and just really have something to help bring the community together,” Raines said. “Just let our community know that we are here to bring our community up and make Vernon great.”

Raines said this is something they like doing and have several different events going on to help make Vernon better.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Cutest Pet Contest
Word Twister
First 103 Degree Day Contest
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Texoma Country Morning
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday's Child

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It
Clear the Shelters

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest News

More Local News