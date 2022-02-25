WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Arts Council, Wichita Falls Area, Inc. and over 150 vendors are gearing up for the 25th year of the Arts Alive Home & Garden Festival.

The 25th Annual Arts Alive Home & Garden Festival will celebrate community supporting community, where small and large businesses, Farmer’s Market vendors, artist, crafters and nonprofit organizations come together to showcase their products and services.

The festival will take place on Saturday, February 26 from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sunday, February 27 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall at the MPEC, located at 1000 5th Street.

Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. Tickets for active military personnel are $8. Kids 12 and under will be admitted free of charge.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at the following locations”

United Supermarkets locations in Wichita Falls, Burkburnett, and Vernon

United Market Street

Ace Hardware locations in Wichita Falls and Bowie

Smith’s Gardentown

Sutherland’s

Builder’s Wholesale, Inc.

Kemp Center for the Arts

The Arts Alive! Home & Garden Festival makes it possible for the Arts Council WF to offer our community art galleries, classes for all ages, youth camp programs, and other arts opportunities. This festival thrives on the combined effort of committee members, volunteers, non-profit organizations, and our community.

In it’s 25th year, expect to see the traditional vendor showcasing their latest products and services available for your home, garden spaces, and lifestyle.

That’s not all, though. You’ll also want to stop by the many new and exiting additions to the festival, featuring fun opportunities for the whole family will enjoy, including:

4-H Live Animals — See live rabbits, pigs, goats, calves, baby chicks and more.

— See live rabbits, pigs, goats, calves, baby chicks and more. “Doorways to Agriculture” Sponsored by Texas Farm Bureau — An interactive exhibit to see how most items you use every day begin on a farm. Discover all the ways Texas farmers and ranchers impact your life.

— An interactive exhibit to see how most items you use every day begin on a farm. Discover all the ways Texas farmers and ranchers impact your life. Farmer’s Market Room — 40+ vendors with their fresh produce, baked goods, organic meats, canned items, and so much more.

— 40+ vendors with their fresh produce, baked goods, organic meats, canned items, and so much more. Grand Prize Drawing — A $1,000 GRAND PRIZE drawing will be held for ticket purchasers who enter! Enter to win $1,000 to your choice (1 or 2) of the below listed vendors who have been with the Home & Garden Festival for 25 years! A&E Blind, Awning & Glass, Berend Bros., Berend Turf & Tractor, Breegle Abbey Carpet & Floor, Quality Implement, Smith’s Gardentown, State Farm, Sutherland’s. Drawing to be held at 4:00pm on Sunday, Feb. 27th.

— Meet other local non-profit organizations who serve our community in a variety of ways! Nspire Presentations in the Seminar Room — Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. — Have you ever thought about writing a book? Yet, you aren’t sure how? This is not just for business professionals. This is for anyone wanting to Own Their Own Story and Share IT! It’s time to learn a new skill!

— Live cow milking demonstrations throughout the weekend! Trolley Rides — Take a ride on the City of WF Trolley when you park by the JS Bridwell Ag Barn! They will deliver you to the main entrance of the Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall and return you to the parking area. Trolley will run during the event times on Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, visit the event website.