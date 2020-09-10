26 new COVID-19 cases, 19 new recoveries reported, 1,465 total cases in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Thursday 26 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 1,465.

Contact = 6 cases

Close Contact = 3 cases

Community Spread = 5 cases

Still Under Investigation = 11 cases

Travel Related = 1 case

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Thursday 19 new recoveries from COVID-19 in Wichita County for a total of 1,234.

The active case count in the county now stands at 213, with 190 recovering at home.

Hospitalizations

23 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Thursday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with three patients reported to be in critical condition.

The following cases are currently hospitalized:

Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition

70 – 79, stable condition Case 436: 50 – 59, stable condition

50 – 59, stable condition Case 643: 60 – 69, stable condition

60 – 69, stable condition Case 995: 60 – 69, critical condition

60 – 69, critical condition Case 1,013: 60 – 69, stable condition

60 – 69, stable condition Case 1,144: 60 – 69, critical condition

60 – 69, critical condition Case 1,152: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 1,193 : 80+ stable condition

: 80+ stable condition Case 1,214: 70 – 79, stable condition

70 – 79, stable condition Case 1,250: 70 – 79, stable condition

70 – 79, stable condition Case 1,289: 60 – 69, stable condition

60 – 69, stable condition Case 1,295: 50 – 59, stable condition

50 – 59, stable condition Case 1,316: 30 – 39, stable condition

30 – 39, stable condition Case 1,318: 30 – 39, critical condition

30 – 39, critical condition Case 1,329: 60 – 69, stable condition

60 – 69, stable condition Case 1,332: 60 – 69, stable condition

60 – 69, stable condition Case 1,343: 60 – 69, stable condition

60 – 69, stable condition Case 1,357: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 1,377: 50 – 59, stable condition

50 – 59, stable condition Case 1,383: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 1,410: 30 – 39, stable condition

30 – 39, stable condition Case 1,414: 50 – 59, stable condition

50 – 59, stable condition Case 1,418: 60 – 69, stable condition

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 19,413 1,465 17,882 66 Ages of COVID-19 Patients 0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 23 27 133 322 266 206 221 152 71 44 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 190 23 1,234 18 Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Updated Thursday, September 10 at 4:35 p.m.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker said the health of the community remains the top priority for the Health District as the fall school semester begins, and the Health District will continue to work closely with all schools, colleges, and daycare/childcare facilities.

Barker added each school has an individual process in place for positive COVID-19 notifications, and case questions or concerns should be directed to the appropriate school.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.