WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 26th Annual Arts Alive Home and Garden Show is in full swing. Day one has ended but there’s still time to go Sunday!

The Home and Garden show is a one-stop shop for your indoor and outdoor spaces.

Vendors from across the community pack the MPEC with places like Smiths Gardentown, flooring services, and construction companies, there’s more than 200 vendors to check out.

There’s also special guest speaker Clint Robertson from H.G. TV’s Bosie Boys and plenty of activities for the kids.

Marketing Director of Arts Alive Kristen Shiplet said it’s a community effort.

“It’s all of us coming together to show what a great community Wichita Falls is and to provide a one-stop shop where people can come in and connect with our community experts that we have for windows, doors, air conditioning, plumbing, all of that good stuff. Along with Smith’s Gardentown, Sutherland’s are here with their plants, Bearon brothers, we have some great vendors here,” Shiplet said.

You can still check them out Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $10 at the door.