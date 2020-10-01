27 new cases, 26 new recoveries reported in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Thursday 27 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 1,899.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Thursday 26 new recoveries from COVID-19 for a total of 1,520 total recoveries for in the county.

The active case number in Wichita County now stands at 356, with 347 recovering at home and nine hospitalized.

Hospitalizations

Nine COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Thursday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with two patients reported to be in critical condition.

The following cases are currently hospitalized:

Case 1,388: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 1,434: 50 – 59, critical condition

Case 1,456: 80+, stable condition

Case 1,756: 70 – 79, critical condition

Case 1,773: 40 – 49, stable condition

Case 1,774: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 1,827: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 1,858: 20 – 29, stable condition

Case 1,859: 20 – 29, stable condition

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 23,442 1,899 21,157 386 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 356 9 1,520 23 Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Updated Thursday, October 1 at 3:37 p.m.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker said the health of the community remains the top priority for the Health District as the fall school semester begins, and the Health District will continue to work closely with all schools, colleges, and daycare/childcare facilities.

Barker added each school has an individual process in place for positive COVID-19 notifications, and case questions or concerns should be directed to the appropriate school.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

