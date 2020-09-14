27 new COVID-19 cases, 12 new recoveries, 1,525 total cases in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Monday 27 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 1,525.

Contact = 6 cases

Close Contact = 3 cases

Community Spread = 5 cases

Still Under Investigation = 13 cases

Travel Related = 0 cases

The Health District said 15 cases were confirmed Saturday, 6 cases were confirmed Sunday and 6 cases were confirmed Monday.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Monday 12 new recoveries from COVID-19 for a total recovered case number of 1,266 in the county to date.

240 COVID-19 cases are currently active in Wichita County, with 219 patients recovering at home.

Hospitalizations

21 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Monday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with four patients reported to be in critical condition.

The following cases are currently hospitalized:

Case 1,013: 60 – 69, stable condition

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 19,887 1,525 18,283 79 Ages of COVID-19 Patients 0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 23 30 142 327 275 213 232 162 76 45 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 219 21 1,266 19 Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Updated Monday, September 14 at 4:37 p.m.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker said the health of the community remains the top priority for the Health District as the fall school semester begins, and the Health District will continue to work closely with all schools, colleges, and daycare/childcare facilities.

Barker added each school has an individual process in place for positive COVID-19 notifications, and case questions or concerns should be directed to the appropriate school.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.