BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Camp Fire’s 28th Annual Tom Foley Memorial Golf Tournament was held Friday afternoon at River Creek Golf Course in Burkburnett.

Foley was a local business owner who also served as a member of the City Council, the chamber of commerce, Camp Fire, and the Boys and Girls Club of Wichita Falls.

Golf tournament chairman Bob Hampton said Foley was loved because he loved others.

“We do as a memorial for Tom Foley, passed away several years back. Tom loved Camp Fire. He loved Bettye,” Hampton said. “And he loved Harrell Park. He had a real dedication to paying back and paying forward, and so that’s the things I’ll remember about Tom Foley.”

“We miss him every day,” Camp Fire North Texas Executive Director Bettye Ricks said.

Attendees were also treated to a fried fish dinner aftward provided by Tom’s family.