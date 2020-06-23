29 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita Co., total now 230

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls—Wichita County Public Health District reported 29 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the county’s current total case number to 230.

Texhoma Christian Care Center had one resident and one employee test positive for COVID-19. Red Three employees of Red River Hospital also tested positive for COVID-19.

Five more COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized, bringing the total number of current hospitalizations due to COVID-19 to 8.

Case 202: 30 – 39, at home recovering, community spread

30 – 39, at home recovering, community spread Case 203: 20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread

20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread Case 204: 40 – 49, at home recovering, travel-related within Texas

40 – 49, at home recovering, travel-related within Texas Case 205: 30 – 39, at home recovering, contact to a previous case

30 – 39, at home recovering, contact to a previous case Case 206 : 40 – 49, at home recovering, contact to a previous case

: 40 – 49, at home recovering, contact to a previous case Case 207: 0 – 5, at home recovering, asymptomatic, contact to a previous case. The patient was in a home daycare setting which is currently not operating. All parents have been notified.

0 – 5, at home recovering, asymptomatic, contact to a previous case. The patient was in a home daycare setting which is currently not operating. All parents have been notified. Case 208: 40 – 49, at home recovering, community spread

40 – 49, at home recovering, community spread Case 209: 30 – 39, asymptomatic, at home recovering, community spread

30 – 39, asymptomatic, at home recovering, community spread Case 210: 6 – 19, at home recovering, contact to a previous case. The patient was in a home daycare setting which is currently not operating. All parents have been notified.

6 – 19, at home recovering, contact to a previous case. The patient was in a home daycare setting which is currently not operating. All parents have been notified. Case 211: 40 – 49, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case

40 – 49, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case Case 212: 6 – 19, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case

6 – 19, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case Case 213: 50 – 59, at home recovering, contact to a previous case

50 – 59, at home recovering, contact to a previous case Case 214: 20 – 29, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case

20 – 29, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case Case 215: 70+, hospitalized in stable condition, case still under investigation

70+, hospitalized in stable condition, case still under investigation Case 216: 20 – 29, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case

20 – 29, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case Case 217: 20 – 29, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case

20 – 29, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case Case 218: 30 – 39, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case

30 – 39, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case Case 219: 20 – 29, at home recovering, contact to a previous case

20 – 29, at home recovering, contact to a previous case Case 220: 40 – 49, at home recovering, contact to a previous case

40 – 49, at home recovering, contact to a previous case Case 221: 50 – 59, at home recovering, community spread

50 – 59, at home recovering, community spread Case 222: 20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread

20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread Case 223: 50 – 59, at home recovering, case still under investigation

50 – 59, at home recovering, case still under investigation Case 224: 30 – 39, at home recovering, community spread

30 – 39, at home recovering, community spread Case 225: 30 – 39, at home recovering, case still under investigation

30 – 39, at home recovering, case still under investigation Case 226: 50 – 59, hospital in stable condition, case still under investigation

50 – 59, hospital in stable condition, case still under investigation Case 227: 50 – 59, at home recovering, contact to a previous case

50 – 59, at home recovering, contact to a previous case Case 228: 6 – 19, at home recovering, case still under investigation

6 – 19, at home recovering, case still under investigation Case 229: 20 – 29, at home recovering, case still under investigation

20 – 29, at home recovering, case still under investigation Case 230: 60 – 69, at home recovering, case still under investigation

The Public Health District reported Tuesday no new recovered cases of COVID-19. The active case count in Wichita County now stands at 149.

Update on previous pending cases

Case 136: 60 – 69, at home recovering, community spread

60 – 69, at home recovering, community spread Case 196: 20 – 29, asymptomatic, at home recovering, community spread

20 – 29, asymptomatic, at home recovering, community spread Case 197: 70 – 79, at home recovering, community spread

70 – 79, at home recovering, community spread Case 200: 60 – 69, at home recovering, community spread

60 – 69, at home recovering, community spread Case 201: 30 – 39, at home recovering, contact to a previous case

Since Monday, June 15, 131 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Wichita County. A total of 99 total cases between March 18 and June 14.

Lindsay Barker, Director of Communication and Marketing for the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District, said the Public Health District is seeing a large number of cases where the exposure occurred in congregate settings such as churches and bars.

Barker again stressed the importance of staying home if you are experiencing any symptoms or not feeling well.

“Now more than ever, it is important to maintain social distancing, wash and sanitize your hands, wear a face covering, and stay home if you are sick,” Barker said.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 8,526 230 7,667 658 *Totals include State testing numbers from long-term care facilities 0-5 6-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70+ 3 17 51 41 33 21 22 13 Isolation Status AT HOME HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 117 11 79 2 *No pending tests from long-term care facilities For more information and updates on cases, click here. Updated Tuesday, June 23 at 6:12 p.m.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.