2INgage to provide support to parents of children in foster care

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In an effort to promote community-based care in the foster care system, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services has made changes to that should better benefit families and foster children.

Before June 1, 2INgage ensured the placement of children in foster care and ensured services were available for children while in care.

Now those services have extended to families of those children.

2INgage, a non-profit serving children in the foster care system, is now in stage two of a multi-staged plan, in which they are taking over case management responsibilities from DFPS.

“Now we are responsible for providing services to families in our efforts to reunify children with their families,” 2INgage’s Vice President of Permanency Randy Neff said.

Neff said generally, decisions through the DFPS such as procedures, policies and expectations would take place in Austin, but there will now be more flexibility, including policy waivers.

“The needs for children and families are so different here in Wichita Falls Texas compared to Houston Texas, so as a provider in community-based care we can really evaluate the needs for children and families and make decisions that make more sense in our community,” Neff said.

Marissa Gonzales with DFPS said they are excited about this phase.

“CPS’s role will shift to oversight, making sure we are providing support, technical support and answering questions,” Gonzales said.

Neff and Gonzales said they hope this empowers the community to take care of their children close to home, connected with their families and schools.

In stage one of the plan which was taking over placement of children, Neff said they have already seen progress such as placement stability for children and allowing children to stay closer to their homes.

If it is in your heart to foster or adopt a child, follow this link.