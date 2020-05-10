2nd annual Beers ‘N Gears Car Show turns into cruise show through downtown

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 2nd annual Beers ‘N Gears car show was held today in downtown Wichita Falls. But because of social distancing measures, this year’s show was a cruise show.

More than one hundred cars drove through the downtown streets; from low riders to corvettes to trucks. Each car was judged while they drove while a local radio station played classic rock n roll and Wichita Falls Brewing Company served drinks to drivers and onlookers. As some downtown businesses begin to open, event officials say it was important to get residents out of the house to enjoy the event.

“It was a little different because we had to change up the way we did registration and a few other things. That way we could limit contact between folks. But everybody stayed in their personal zone and everybody had a lot of fun,” Lone Star Muscle Cars owner Ernie McConnell said.

Trophies were handed out at the Wichita Raceway Park.

All proceeds from the event were split between P.E.T.S. Low Cost Spay and Neuter Clinic and the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.