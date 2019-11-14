2nd Annual Gastric Cancer Blood Drive

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Thursday, the Texas Blood Institute along with the Courtyard Marriot Hotel, will host its second annual gastric cancer blood drive.

The drive is in memory of a former courtyard employee, Nicole Roberts, who battled gastric cancer for 4 months, but tragically lost her battle just over a year ago.

The drive will be at the hotel, off Lawrence, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday.

Roberts received more than 20 units of blood while facing cancer, which allowed her to spend more time with her family.

Texas Blood Institute Recruitment Manager, Jennifer Risinger, said, “There is no substitute for blood so if someone is in the hospital, and needs a transfusion, it has to come from generous donors like you and I. You never know what the circumstances may be, but blood could be needed at any time. As a matter of fact, someone in the U.S. needs blood every two seconds.”

There will be food and beverages for donors as well.