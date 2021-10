WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Kids were able to get up close and personal with fire trucks, police cars, maintenance equipment and so much more at Touch-A-Truck.

The event was held by the Wichita Falls Public Library. Drivers, operators were on hand for demonstrations, education, and, of course, photographs.

Many kids got free reign over all horns and sirens in this one-of-a-kind event!