WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District will begin administering doses of the COVID-19 second booster shot.

The vaccine will be available to those eligible on April 11, 2022. The Texas Department of State Health Services notified vaccine providers they should begin administer the second booster to certain groups, in line with federal guidance.

For people who received a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a second shot four months or more after their first booster:

50 years and older

Age 18-49 who are severely immunocompromised

For people who received a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a second booster shot four months or more after their first booster:

50 years and older

Age 12-49 who are severely immunocompromised

For people who received the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, second booster shots are recommended for those who are 18 and older and were vaccinated with a booster four or more months ago.

The Health District will have a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Click here for more information or call 940-761-7800.