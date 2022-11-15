WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A second man charged with chasing and firing shots at another car on Sheppard Access Road last year pleads guilty Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.

Luis Serna accepted his plea deal for eight years probation for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Alfredo Espinoza accepted a plea deal on November 1 on two charges for 10 years probation.

Early in the morning on July 13, 2021 officers saw three vehicles speeding close to each other near Sheppard Access Road with someone firing gunshots from one of the vehicles. When police chased after the group, one of the drivers pulled over and told officers he was being chased by two men in a blue pickup.

Luis Serna Alfredo Espinoza

He said he had stopped at the intersection of Sheppard Access Road and North Scott and the pickup was in the middle of the road spinning its wheels next to an SUV.

He said he began to drive around the truck and Espinoza stuck his hand out of the window and began firing multiple shots at him.

The victim told police he sped off at 100 miles per hour because he was in fear for his life.

Officers found the suspects in the 3400 block of Sheppard Access Road. They say both men denied knowing about any shots fired and denied having a gun, and the driver, Espinoza, denied throwing a gun out of the truck.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found a 33-round 9-millimeter Glock magazine in the front passenger seat and a spent 9-millimeter shell casing in the back seat behind the passenger.

During a foot search of the area, Police also found a black 9-millimeter Ruger handgun in an open field about a block away.