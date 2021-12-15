2nd suspect sentenced in Lake Wichita beating, robbery

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The second of three suspects in a robbery and beating at Lake Wichita Park almost four years ago has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

William Muirhead accepted a plea agreement to attempted theft of a person. He had been charged in February 2018 with aggravated robbery.

He was sentenced to three days in jail and received credit for the three days he spent in jail after his arrest.

Another defendant, Zachary Doan was placed on 10 years probation last January for aggravated robbery. The case against the third defendant, Angelica Wade is pending.

In February of 2018, police found a man at Lake Wichita Park with extensive injuries.

The victim said the suspects had called him to meet them to go to the big hill to smoke marijuana.

He said when he arrived, he was beaten and kicked, and one held a knife to his wrist and took his wallet.

A witness told police she heard a conversation that the man was beat up because he had been trying to have sex with Doan’s underage niece.