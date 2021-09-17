3 COVID-19 deaths reported this week were fully vaccinated patients

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Friday two more deaths related to COVID-19, marking 13 total COVID-19 related deaths for the week ending on September 17, 2021.

The Public Health District also reported three of this weeks 13 COVID-19 related deaths were patients that were fully vaccinated.

Case 16,648 (50s), Case 16,924 (60s), Case 18,863 (80+), Case 18,744 (50s), Case 19,778 (80+), Case 19,294 (80+, vaccinated Moderna), Case 18,594 (40s), Case 17,902 (60s, vaccinated Pfizer), Case 17,883 (60s, vaccinated Pfizer,) Case 18,690 (50s), Case 18,949 (50s), Case 19,293 (70s), Case 17,839 (60s) mark the deadliest week of the pandemic so far.

There have been 376 COVID-19 related deaths reported in Wichita County since the pandemic began in March 2020.

For more information on COVID-19 related deaths and how they are reported, click here. Please find the age breakdown of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County to date below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 0 0 0 3 7 11 20 89 100 146

New Cases in Wichita County

The Health District also reported 118 new COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the total number of cases confirmed in Wichita County for the week ending on September 17 to 726. There have been 20,213 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita County since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The percentage of new cases who were not vaccinated is 86%.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Friday 631 new recoveries from COVID-19 for the week ending on September 17, and a total of 17,712 recoveries since the pandemic began.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

72 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Friday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with 27 patients reported to be in critical condition.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 1 0 0 1 3 6 8 8 9 9 45 Critical 0 0 0 0 3 6 8 8 2 0 27

Active Cases in Wichita County

The Public Health District is reporting 2,114 active COVID-19 cases currently in Wichita County, with 2,042 recovering at home and 72 hospitalized.

Below is a breakdown of Wichita County active cases by city:

Wichita Falls — 1638 active cases

— 1638 active cases Burkburnett — 258 active cases

— 258 active cases Iowa Park — 173 active cases

— 173 active cases Electra — 45 active cases

Weekly COVID-19 Breakdown for Wichita County This week, 726 new COVID-19 cases and 13 COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Wichita County, with a positivity rate of 23%.

Date New Cases Deaths Hospitalized 09/13 191 4 95 09/14 123 5 82 (-13) 09/15 200 1 74 (-8) 09/16 94 1 73 (-1) 09/17 118 2 72 (-1) Total 726 13 -23

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

At Least 1 Dose — 57, 153 Fully Vaccinated — 49, 836

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below: