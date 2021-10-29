3 COVID-19 related deaths, 17 new cases reported

Could the pandemic phase of COVID-19 soon be over?

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Friday three more deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total deaths for the week to 12.

The cases, ages 40s-90s, bring the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the pandemic began in March to 461. No further information will be released out of respect for the families. “This is not social media hype”; United Regional officials release statement on COVID-19 vaccine

For more information on COVID-19 related deaths and how they are reported, click here. Please find the age breakdown of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County to date below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 0 0 0 4 10 17 35 118 115 162

New Cases in Wichita County

The Public Health District also confirmed Friday 17 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the total case number to 21,949.

The Health District also reported 381 active cases in the county with 349 recovering from home.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

32 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Friday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County. 16 are in critical condition.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

﻿ 0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 0 0 0 2 3 1 5 4 0 1 16 Critical 0 0 0 0 2 1 6 5 1 1 16

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

At Least 1 Dose — 60,178

Fully Vaccinated — 53,904

