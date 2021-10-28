3 COVID-19 related deaths, 19 new cases confirmed in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Thursday three death related to COVID-19.
The patients, aged in their 40’s, 50’s and 70’s, bring the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the pandemic began March 2020 to 458.
The Health District also reported 19 new COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the total number of cases confirmed in Wichita County to 21,934.
The Health District also reported 35 hospitalizations in the county, down by 2 from the 37 hospitalizations reported on Wednesday, October 27.
|Date
|New Cases
|Deaths
|Hospitalized
|10/25
|30
|3
|45
|10/26
|15
|2
|37 (-8)
|10/27
|27
|1
|37
|10/28
|19
|3
|35 (-2)
|Total
|91
|9
|-10
This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information.
As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.
Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.
Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.
A list of frequently asked questions can be found below: