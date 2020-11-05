3 COVID-19 related deaths, 87 hospitalizations, 110 new cases in Wichita County, total now 4,541

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Thursday three more deaths related to COVID-19.

Case 2,943, age 60 – 69, Case 3,335, age 80+, and Case 4,093, age 80+, bring the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the pandemic began in March to 68, with 18 deaths coming this week alone.

No further information will be released out of respect for the families.

New Cases in Wichita County

The Public Health District also confirmed Thursday 110 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 4,541.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Thursday 74 new recoveries from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recovered cases in Wichita County to 2,779.

There are currently 1,694 active COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, with 1,607 patients recovering from home.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

87 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Thursday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with 34 patients reported to be in critical condition.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 0 0 0 6 3 2 7 11 13 11 53 Critical 0 0 0 0 0 1 5 13 14 1 34

Officials with United Regional Health Care System said Thursday, November 5 there are currently 95 patients positive or suspected positive for COVID-19, with 18 patients in critical care.

The Public Health District has modified their format of reporting hospitalized cases, opting to report the number of stable and critical patients are hospitalized by age rather than individual case numbers.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 34,629 4,541 29,466 622 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 1,607 87 2,779 68 Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Updated Thursday, November 5 at 4:58 p.m.

In partnership with the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District, GoGetTested will be providing fast, easy and accessible COVID-19 testing for all.

GoGetTested has opened it’s COVID Response Operating System and mobile testing sites in Wichita Falls at the MPEC, located at 1000 5th Street in Wichita Falls.

All tests are free of charge, regardless of whether or not the individual being tested is insured.

Hours of operation for the site are 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday and 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. You can schedule an appointment online, although an appointment is not required in order to be tested.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County