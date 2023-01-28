The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District is reporting one new COVID-19 related death Friday.

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported three new COVID-19 related deaths.

According to their website, from January 20 to January 26, 2023, the Health District reported 110 new cases, three deaths, 15 hospitalizations, and 157 recoveries.

There are five new cases that are up-to-date on their vaccinations. There are 105 new cases that are not up-to-date on their vaccinations.

There are 61 new re-infection cases. Of those, two are up-to-date on their vaccinations; 59 are not up-to-date on their vaccinations.

Of the 15 individuals hospitalized, eight are vaccine breakthrough cases. Of those, the eight have completed their primary series, but are not up-to-date. Of the 15 individuals hospitalized Saturday, one is a reinfection.

