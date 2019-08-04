3 dead, 1 with serious injuries in two-vehicle wreck in Bowie

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — Three people are dead and one is in the hospital with serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Bowie Saturday night.

According to Department of Public Safety Sgt. Dan Buesing, officials responded to the wreck on Highway 81 near Indian Hills Road—just one mile north of Bowie about 11 p.m. Saturday.

Buesing said Sunset resident Andrew Gardener, 19, was driving a 2015 Chevy Cruz north on Highway 81 with Graham resident Bobbi Johnson, 19, in the car.

As they were driving, Gardener crossed the center stripe and hit a 2015 Nissan Pathfinder head on.

Kay Deweall and Azle resident James Dewveal, 72, were in the Pathfinder headed southbound on Highway 81.

Buesing said Gardener, Johnson and James Dewveal were pronounced dead at the scene.

First responders transported Kay Deweall to JPS hospital with serious injuries, but her condition is unknown at this time.

