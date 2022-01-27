WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Thursday 3 new COVID-19 related death.

Two of the patients were in their 60’s and one was in their 80’s. Their deaths bring the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the pandemic began in March 2020 to 535.

13 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported so far this week.

The Health District also reported Thursday 299 new COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Wichita County to date to 31,906.

So far this week in Wichita County, there have been 1,864 new COVID-19 cases confirmed.

The Health District also reported Thursday 87 hospitalizations in Wichita County, ten fewer than the 97 hospitalizations reported Wednesday, January 26.

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

At Least One Dose 65,346 Fully Vaccinated 57,635 Booster Shot 21,344

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

As of October 26, the Health District is now offering booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines.

As of November 4, the Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccine is available to Wichita County residents between the ages of 5 and 11.

