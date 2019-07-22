3 dogs die after being left in hot car in Rhode Island

Local News

by: Jacqui Gomersall

Posted: / Updated:

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Three dogs died Sunday after they were found unresponsive inside a parked vehicle outside McQuade’s Market in Jamestown, according to police.

Officers, bystanders and members of the Jamestown Fire Department tried to revive the animals at the scene, Chief Edward Mello said.

The dogs were transported to Newport Animal Hospital where they were determined to be deceased.

The animals included a 4-year-old black labrador, 7-month-old black labrador and 4-year-old keeshond.

Investigators were unable to determine exactly how long the dogs had been left inside the vehicle. Police said the vehicle was running but it appeared the air conditioning wasn’t working and the windows were rolled up. They also noted there was no water in the vehicle.

The owner of the dogs, Ann Garnett, 65, of Jamestown, was charged with three felony counts of unnecessary cruelty to an animal—which carries a potential penalty of up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $1,000 for each count—as well as three misdemeanor counts of confinement of an animal in a motor vehicle.

She was arraigned at Jamestown Police Headquarters and released.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Cutest Pet Contest
Word Twister
First 103 Degree Day Contest
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Texoma Country Morning
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday's Child

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It
Clear the Shelters

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest News

More Local News