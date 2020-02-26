Life-long friends celebrate 101st, 102nd, 103rd birthdays together

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Some life long friends celebrated their birthdays together today over at Advanced Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center with a celebration their 101st, 102nd and 103rd birthdays!

Marie Johnson recently turned 101, Mary Hunter turned 102 and Clemmie Felder turned 103 in February.

When all three were asked about the secret to such a long life, their answer?

“There’s no secret what God can do.”

Of course, we here at KFDX want to wish all three a very happy birthday.