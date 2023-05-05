WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — 3 people were hospitalized following a Friday morning house fire.

The Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to the 200 block of New Moon Lane shortly after 5:30 a.m. Friday, May 5.

On arrival, they reported there was fire showing from the center part of a manufactured home.

There were 5 occupants in the home at the time of the fire who had self rescued.

Fire crews started making an interior attack, and it was determined that the fire damage was contained to the common living room and kitchen areas.

However, there was major smoke damage throughout the home.

American Medical Response treated three people at the scene and transported three to United Regional. The severity of their injuries are unknown at this time.

WFFD pulled the meter and Oncor was called to respond. The Sheppard Fire Department also responded to the scene.

The American Red Cross was called to assist the occupants as well.

The fire resulted in an estimated $80,000 worth of damage.