HARDEMAN COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Three people were killed in a two-vehicle wreck on U.S. 287 in Hardeman County Sunday morning.

According to Department of Public Safety Sgt. Dan Buesing, on Sunday, March 12, at approximately 3:18 a.m., a 2008 Dodge pickup and a semi-trailer wrecked on U.S. 287 about 10 miles west of Quanah.

Sgt. Buesing said the semi-trailer was traveling southbound on U.S. 287, and the pickup was in the center median crossover attempting to make a left turn to go south on 287.

The pickup failed to yield the right of way to the trailer, and the trailer struck the pickup on the passenger side, having no time to make an evasive maneuver.

The Dodge came to rest in the center median on the driver’s side. The semi-trailer came to rest in the south side ditch on its driver’s side.

The trailer caught on fire and was a total loss. The driver, 32-year-old Yojaner Garcia Lazo of Hialeah, Florida, and passenger, 33-year-old Reinier Garcia of Miami, Florida, were unable to exit the vehicle and were pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the Dodge pickup, 23-year-old Jack Poole of Lubbock, was transported to Quanah and later air-lifted to University Medical Center in Lubbock, where he was pronounced dead later Sunday evening.