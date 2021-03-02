3 men indicted for murder in High Point Village Apartments shooting

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Three murder suspects are now indicted for murder in the shooting of Edward Collins at High Point Village Apartments in November.

All three were arrested about a month after the shooting.

Police described the shooting as a drug buy gone bad, when Collins got in the car with the three men and shots were fired.

23-year-old Julian Byrd was arrested first, followed by 21-year-old Kali Bean and then 21-year old Demasia Delgado.

Bonds were set at $1 million on each suspect.

Police received anonymous calls and a crime stoppers tip identifying Byrd as a suspect.

Then, investigators said Byrd agreed to talk and said he and Delgado were passengers in a black Nissan driven by Kali Beal, and that they had set up a drug transaction with Collins in the apartment parking lot.

Police said Byrd and Delgado told them an argument led to gunfire inside the car.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Report It

Latest News

More Local News