3 men indicted for murder in High Point Village Apartments shooting

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Three murder suspects are now indicted for murder in the shooting of Edward Collins at High Point Village Apartments in November.
All three were arrested about a month after the shooting.
Police described the shooting as a drug buy gone bad, when Collins got in the car with the three men and shots were fired.
23-year-old Julian Byrd was arrested first, followed by 21-year-old Kali Bean and then 21-year old Demasia Delgado.
Bonds were set at $1 million on each suspect.
Police received anonymous calls and a crime stoppers tip identifying Byrd as a suspect.
Then, investigators said Byrd agreed to talk and said he and Delgado were passengers in a black Nissan driven by Kali Beal, and that they had set up a drug transaction with Collins in the apartment parking lot.
Police said Byrd and Delgado told them an argument led to gunfire inside the car.