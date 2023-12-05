WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A big ticket item was approved during Tuesday morning’s Wichita Falls City Councilor meeting.

On December 5, 2023, councilors approved a nearly $3 million contract for 120 body cameras, as well as upgrades to the software that stores all the data gathered from the body and car cameras.

It’s something Wichita Falls Police Chief Manuel Borrego said will make things much easier by storing crucial information in one central location, and it will allow for more transparency within the department.

“Say an officer responds to a call from his car. So, you’ve got the in-car video going, then he turns on the body cam so you have that, maybe an unfortunate use of force occurs where a taser is used,” Borrego said. “Then, we bring the suspect and victims in to interview them. All of that interfaces together and can be searched and tagged and put together under one case number.”

The total price tag for this item is $2.8 million over a span of five years and $200,000 for the first year in use.