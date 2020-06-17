3 new COVID-19 cases reported in Comanche Co., total now 342

COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 in Comanche County on their official website Wednesday morning, bringing the total current case count for the county to 342.

Tuesday, two cases that were included in Monday’s numbers for Comanche County were redacted, bringing the case number down to 339 on Tuesday.

The OSDH reported seven new recoveries, bringing the total number of recovered cases in the county at 301.

The active case number in Comanche County now stands at 37.

In the state of Oklahoma, the number of total cases rose from 8,645 on Tuesday to 8,904 on Wednesday, an increase of 259 cases across the state.

One new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Oklahoma on Wednesday, raising the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the state to 364.

Eleven deaths have been reported in Oklahoma counties in our viewing area due to COVID-19, with four in Comanche County, two in Cotton County, three in Jackson County, one in Tillman County and one in Stephens County.

Other Texoma Counties in Oklahoma

Stephens County reported one new COVID-19 case and one new recovery on Wednesday, bringing their number of total confirmed cases to 48 and their number of recoveries to 40, maintaining an active case number of seven.

Other counties in the KFDX/KJTL viewing area in Oklahoma saw no changes from numbers reported Tuesday.

Please see updated numbers for Oklahoma counties in Texoma below:



5 Confirmed Cases

2 Deaths

3 Recoveries

4 Confirmed Cases

0 Deaths

4 Recoveries

48 Confirmed Cases (1 New)

1 Death

40 Recoveries (1 New)

32 Confirmed Cases

3 Deaths

25 Recoveries

6 Confirmed Cases

0 Deaths

4 Recoveries

23 Confirmed Cases

1 Death

22 Recoveries

If you have general questions about coronavirus, please call the Oklahoma State Department of Health call center at (877) 215-8336.

Officials are encouraging residents to follow the following steps to help protect their health and the health of others:

Wash your hands with soap and water

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Practice social distancing

Stay home and away from others if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough

For more information about COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019), please visit the following sites: