3 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita Co., total up to 120

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls—Wichita County Public Health District reported three new coronavirus cases on Tueseday, bringing the county’s current total case number to 120.

Case 118 — The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a travel-related case within the state of Texas.

Case 119 — The patient is between the ages of 50 – 59 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a travel-related case within the state of Texas.

Case 120 — The patient is between the ages of 40 – 49 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. The patient is a contact to a previous case.

Monday, June 14, Wichita County saw its highest single day total of new cases reported since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March, adding 18 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The Public Health District reported no new recoveries on Tuesday, bringing the current active case number in Wichita County to 40.

No new updates for long term care facilities were made available Tuesday.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 7,869 120 7,099 650 *Totals include State testing numbers from long-term care facilities Age of Patients (years old) 0-5 6-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70+ 2 11 25 24 20 17 10 11 Isolation Status AT HOME HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 40 0 78 2 *No pending tests from long-term care facilities For more information and updates on cases, click here. Updated Tuesday, June 16 at 4:17 p.m.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.