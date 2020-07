WILBARGER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wilbarger General Hospital reported Monday three new COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Wilbarger County to 23.

According to a post on their official Facebook page, Wilbarger general reported no new recoveries, keeping the number of recovered cases in the county at 12.

