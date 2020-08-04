3 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wilbarger Co., total now 50

WILBARGER (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wilbarger County- Wilbarger General Hospital reported three new COVID-19 cases in the county bringing the total to 50 confirmed cases.

The Wilbarger General Hospital has administered a total of 618 tests with 12 of those tests currently pending.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, Wilbarger County has confirmed 50 positive cases, 40 recoveries, one death, and 9 active cases.

As a comparison, Wilbarger General Hospital’s numbers on July 31 were 607 total tests administered and 19 cases were pending. The DSHS reported 47 positive cases, 41 recoveries, one death, and 6 active cases.