3 new COVID-19 related deaths, 149 new cases reported in Wichita County, active case number now 2,060

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Tuesday three more deaths related to COVID-19.

Case 4,723 (70 – 79), Case 4,091 (70 – 79), and Case 2,891 (60 – 69) bring the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the pandemic began in March to 107.

No further information will be released out of respect for the families.

For more information on COVID-19 related deaths and how they are reported, click here.

Please find the age breakdown of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County to date below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 0 0 0 0 0 3 3 18 29 54

New Cases in Wichita County

The Public Health District also confirmed Tuesday 149 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 5,707.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Tuesday 121 new recoveries from COVID-19 bringing the total number of recovered COVID-19 cases in the county to 3,540

There are currently 2,060 active COVID-19 cases in Wichita County with 1,967 patients recovering from home.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

93 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Tuesday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with 18 patients reported to be in critical condition.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 0 0 0 1 1 3 8 18 21 23 75 Critical 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 8 6 0 18

Officials with United Regional Health Care System said Monday, November 16 there are currently 80 patients with a positive COVID-19 test or who are suspected of having COVID-19, with 18 in critical care.

The Public Health District has modified their format of reporting hospitalized cases, opting to report the number of stable and critical patients are hospitalized by age rather than individual case number.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 37,884 5,707 32,000 177 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 1,967 93 3,540 107 Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Updated Tuesday, November 17 at 4:02 p.m.

In partnership with the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District, GoGetTested will be providing fast, easy and accessible COVID-19 testing for all.

GoGetTested has opened it’s COVID Response Operating System and mobile testing sites in Wichita Falls at the MPEC, located at 1000 5th Street in Wichita Falls.

All tests are free of charge, regardless of whether or not the individual being tested is insured.

Hours of operation for the site are 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday and 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. You can schedule an appointment online, although an appointment is not required in order to be tested.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.