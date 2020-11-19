3 new COVID-19 related deaths, 170 new cases in Wichita County marks highest single-day count

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Thursday three more deaths related to COVID-19.

Case 5,778 (80+), Case 4,182 (70 – 79), and Case 4,123 (80+), bring the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the pandemic began in March to 115.

No further information will be released out of respect for the families.

For more information on COVID-19 related deaths and how they are reported, click here.

Please find the age breakdown of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County to date below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 0 0 0 0 0 3 3 19 34 56

New Cases in Wichita County

The Public Health District also confirmed Thursday 170 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 6,023.

This is the highest number of new cases reported in a single day in Wichita County since the pandemic began in March.

During Health Director Lou Kreidler’s regular update at this Tuesday’s City Council meeting, she implored all of us to take the necessary steps to protect each other.

“I know we all want to be together and to celebrate all the things we are thankful for and just gather with our friends and family but now is not the time,” Kreidler said. “I implore you to make wise choices for you and your family and for the community.”

There were 55 recoveries reported Thursday, bringing the total number of recovered cases in Wichita County to 3,711.

There are currently 2,197 active COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, with 2,092 recovering at home.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

105 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Thursday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County, the first day in the county with over 100 hospitalizations.

18 patients were reported to be in critical condition.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 0 0 2 3 1 5 12 23 19 22 87 Critical 0 0 0 0 0 1 5 8 4 0 18

Officials with United Regional provided an update on their COVID-19 capacity Thursday afternoon, reporting there are currently 97 patients with a positive COVID-19 test or who are suspected of having COVID-19, with 22 in critical care.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 40,840 6,023 34,014 803 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 2,092 105 3,711 115 Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Updated Thursday, November 19 at 4:50 p.m.

In partnership with the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District, GoGetTested will be providing fast, easy and accessible COVID-19 testing for all.

GoGetTested has opened it’s COVID Response Operating System and mobile testing sites in Wichita Falls at the MPEC, located at 1000 5th Street in Wichita Falls.

All tests are free of charge, regardless of whether or not the individual being tested is insured.

Hours of operation for the site are 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday and 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. You can schedule an appointment online, although an appointment is not required in order to be tested.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.