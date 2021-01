3 new COVID-19 related deaths, 210 recoveries, 176 new cases in Wichita County, total now 12,345

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Friday three more deaths related to COVID-19.

Case 9,637 (60 – 69), Case 11,210 (70 – 79), and Case 10,163 (60 – 69) bring the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the pandemic began in March to 223.

No further information will be released out of respect for the families.

For more information on COVID-19 related deaths and how they are reported, click here.

Please find the age breakdown of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County to date below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 0 0 0 0 0 4 10 51 64 94 New Cases in Wichita County The Public Health District also confirmed Friday 176 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 12,345. Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Friday 210 new recoveries from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recovered cases in Wichita County to 8,782. There are currently 3,340 active COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, with 3,235 patients recovering from home. Hospitalizations in Wichita County 105 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Friday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with 31 patients reported to be in critical condition. Please find the hospitalization report below: 0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 0 0 0 3 4 6 13 11 22 15 74 Critical 0 0 0 2 1 3 3 8 8 6 31 Officials with the City of Wichita Falls said per Gov. Greg Abbott’s Executive Order GA-32, if a Trauma Services Area has more than seven consecutive days that the percentage of total hospital capacity exceeds 15%, occupancies in the county will automatically be reduced to 50%. City officials said as of Wednesday, December 30, the TSA rate in Wichita County is at 11.67%.

Active Cases in Wichita County

The Public Health District is reporting 3,340 active COVID-19 cases currently in Wichita County, with 3,235 recovering at home and 105 hospitalized.

Below is a breakdown of Wichita County active cases by city:

Wichita Falls — 2,829 active cases

— 2,829 active cases Burkburnett — 241 active cases

— 241 active cases Iowa Park — 218 active cases

— 218 active cases Electra — 52 active cases

Weekly COVID-19 Breakdown for Wichita County Between December 19 and January 8, 3023 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County. The weekly positivity rates were 21% for the week ending on December 25, 23% for the week ending in January 1, and 22% for the week ending in January 8. Contact = 408 cases

Close Contact = 284 cases

Community Spread = 603 cases

Still Under Investigation = 1726 cases

Travel Related = 2 cases The age breakdown of cases reported this week in Wichita County can be found below: 0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 38 45 263 484 481 422 492 446 224 128





Based on the latest trends from the Health District, the estimate is over 1,400 new cases per week for the week ending February 26, 2021.

The highest weekly case amount was reported Friday, January 1, 2021, at 1,185 cases, which was in line with the original projection for that time at 1,200 cases per week.

The estimate of over 1,400 new cases per week would be an average of 200 new cases per day.

The continued increase in the number of COVID-19 positive Wichita County residents who are hospitalized continues to be of concern.

Using linear regression analysis based on the max daily hospitalization, if the trend continues at this current rate of increase, the projection for hospitalizations at mid-February could be as high as 150 per day.

In partnership with the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District, GoGetTested will be providing fast, easy and accessible COVID-19 testing for all.

GoGetTested has opened it’s COVID Response Operating System and mobile testing sites in Wichita Falls at the MPEC, located at 1000 5th Street in Wichita Falls.

All tests are free of charge, regardless of whether or not the individual being tested is insured.

Hours of operation for the site are 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday and 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. You can schedule an appointment online, although an appointment is not required in order to be tested.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.