3 new COVID-19 related deaths, 44 new cases, 116 recoveries reported in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Tuesday three more deaths related to COVID-19.

Case 13,308 (40 – 49), Case 12,528 (60 – 69) and Case 11,231 (30 – 39) bring the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the pandemic began in March to 281.

This is the second consecutive day in which a death of a resident of Wichita County under 40 years old was reported.

No further information will be released out of respect for the families.

For more information on COVID-19 related deaths and how they are reported, click here.

Please find the age breakdown of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County to date below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 0 0 0 0 2 5 10 67 82 115

New Cases in Wichita County

The Public Health District also confirmed Tuesday 44 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 13,731.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Tuesday 11 new recoveries from COVID-19 for a total of 11,103 recovered cases in the county to date.

For a thirteenth consecutive reporting day, the number of active cases in Wichita County declined with 2,347 total active cases in the county, 2,264 of which are recovering from home.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

83 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Tuesday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with 18 patients reported to be in critical condition.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 0 0 0 0 1 4 5 14 20 21 65 Critical 0 0 0 1 0 2 4 4 6 1 18

Vaccines in Wichita County

Wichita County is currently in Phase 1A and Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccine distribution in accordance with the Texas Department of State Health Services guidelines.

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine:

First Dose — 9,724 Second Dose — 1,788

The Health District is receiving several questions and calls regarding their current waiting list and the availability to sign up on the list.

As of last Monday, January 18, the Health District has temporarily paused waitlist signups as they will soon be transitioning to an online format.

The original waiting list was so long, approximately 7,000 people, that they most likely will not be able to vaccinate everyone on the list before transitioning to the online system.

If for some reason that changes and they do exhaust the original list before the transition, the original waitlist link would be published again for signups in the interim.

Health District officials are again asking residents, please DO NOT call the Health District requesting appointments.

Officials said they are scheduling through their current waiting list and will contact those individuals directly.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 78,359 13,731 64,577 51 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 2,264 83 11,103 281 Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Updated Tuesday, January 26 at 4:30 p.m.

In partnership with the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District, GoGetTested will be providing fast, easy and accessible COVID-19 testing for all.

GoGetTested has opened it’s COVID Response Operating System and mobile testing sites in Wichita Falls at the MPEC, located at 1000 5th Street in Wichita Falls.

All tests are free of charge, regardless of whether or not the individual being tested is insured.

Hours of operation for the site are 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday and 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. You can schedule an appointment online, although an appointment is not required in order to be tested.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.