3 people hospitalized after wreck in WF

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Three people were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover after a pin-in wreck on loop 11 near Texhoma Christian Care Center on Monday night.

According to Sgt. Maloney, the first car was in the turning lane going toward FM 367 and according to witnesses the second car was going northbound at a high rate of speed and hit the car in the turning lane which caused the first car to spin in the turning lane a couple of times before hitting a light pole.



Maloney said the wreck appears to have been caused by high speeds.