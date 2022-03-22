WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Three Iowa Park residents involved in a chase and crash early Tuesday morning are arrested, but only the driver is charged with evading arrest.

Wichita Falls police said they initially were investigating a report of shots fired on the east side of town around 4 a.m. They began pursuit of a vehicle they suspected was involved which sped into Iowa Park at speeds over 100 miles per hour.

Two of the occupants bailed out of the car during the chase and officers chased them on foot and took them into custody.

Wilson LeBlanc Wichita Co. booking photo

Amber Robinson Wichita Co. booking photo

Jacob Haile Wichita Co. booking photo

The driver sped off after they got out and got on U.S. 287, heading in the wrong direction.

Wichita Falls and Iowa Park Police ended the pursuit because they couldn’t safely cross over the highway. However, the car then circled back and police began the chase again.

As the driver entered the intersection of Victoria and East Highway Street, he crashed into another vehicle.

The driver is identified as Jacob Bradley Haile who is charged with evading arrest while causing serious bodily injury and carrying an unlawful weapon.

Wichita Falls police said the other two occupants arrested are Amber Robinson who is charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon, and Wilson LeBlanc, who is only charged with public intoxication.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken by ambulance to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.