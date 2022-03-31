TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Three Texoma healthcare providers were listed by Newsweek among the Best U.S. Hospitals in 2022.

Newsweek publishes a list of the top hospitals in the world every year and includes the top hospitals for every country that has a ranked hospital.

Over 27 countries were ranked in the 2022 edition, and the top 250 are listed on the website.

Out of over 6,000 in the United States, 420 hospitals were recognized by Newsweek, the most of any country in the world.

The methodology used to create these rankings comes from three main sources of data:

Recommendations from medical experts — Over 80,000 medical experts were invited to participate in an online survey and asked to recommend hospitals in their own country (other than their own)

— Over 80,000 medical experts were invited to participate in an online survey and asked to recommend hospitals in their own country (other than their own) Results from patient surveys — Publicly available data was used to analyze patient experience and include areas such as general satisfaction, recommendation of hospital and satisfaction with medical care

— Publicly available data was used to analyze patient experience and include areas such as general satisfaction, recommendation of hospital and satisfaction with medical care Medical KPI’s (key performance indicators) on hospitals —Data on quality of treatment and hygiene measures, including morality, safety of care, readmission, and timeliness and effectiveness of care

From there, each hospital was evaluated on the above mentioned data, which was weighted to create a final score. Peer recommendation accounted for 55% of the score, patient experience for 15% and medical KPI’s were worth 30%, according to Newsweek’s website.

After generating those numbers and compiling the scores, three hospitals in Texoma were named among the 420 top hospitals in the United States.

The highest ranking Texoma hospital was United Regional Health Care System, which came in at number 160. With a score of 65.04, they are the only Texoma hospital ranked in the top 200. United Regional ranked 11th among Texas hospitals named in the list.

Additionally, two hospitals in Southwest Oklahoma were named to the list.

Southwestern Medical Center in Lawton ranked 236 with a score of 63.68 and Duncan Regional Hospital in Duncan ranked 326 with a score of 62.08.

Hospitals in the United States have certainly been put to the test over the past few years with the onset of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Congratulations to United Regional in Wichita Falls, Southwestern Medical Center in Lawton, and Duncan Regional Hospital in Duncan for receiving this honor.