3 Vernon men charged with criminal trespass at MSU

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Three Vernon men are jailed after MSU Police said they kicked in the door of a female resident’s dorm room early this Monday morning.

Allen Moore, Stephon Straughter, and Desmond Bell are charged with criminal trespass of a residence.



The resident said she was asleep around 1 a.m. when the front door of the apartment in Sunwatcher Village was kicked in and then her bedroom door was also kicked open.



She said she did not know any of the three black males who broke in.



MSU police said the student identified Moore as the one who kicked in her door. While MSU and Wichita Falls Police were talking to the resident, they say the three men came back and were identified by the resident and arrested.



Officers said none of the three suspects are MSU students.