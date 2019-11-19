2 victims, suspect identified in Duncan shooting

DUNCAN (KFDX/KJTL)— The name of the shooter and the two victims of a shooting that happened in the parking lot of a Walmart in Duncan on Monday have been identified.

The shooter has been identified as Yayo Varela.



And one of the victims, Becky Vescio shared two young children with Varela.

A family friend said they were married.

A friend of the second victim has identified him as Aubrey Perkins.

Tonight, those throughout the city of Duncan begin the healing process.

The three victims of the shooting have been identified.

“This is a sad day for our small community and our county,” Stephens County Sheriff Wayne Mckinney said.

A community of roughly 22,000 people is on edge after a deadly shooting Monday morning outside of a Walmart in Duncan.



Police said a man walked up to a red car in the parking lot and unloaded at least 9 shots into the windshield of the vehicle with a semi-automatic handgun.

“Like repeated like boom boom boom boom boom,” a witness of the scene Aaron Helton said.

Army Combat Veteran Aaron Helton said he pulled over in the parking lot and saw people on the ground.



Helton said he wanted to jump out to help, but saw another bystander draw a pistol and point it at the shooter.

“He just stopped him and the guy submitted right away. He just said, “hey, I’m done,” Helton said.

After that police said the gunman took his own life.

“I’m a combat vet, I’ve seen everything. So it was kind of just protective mode, I just wanted to save whoever was in the vicinity. The guy is not to blame, but I could tell he was hurting and he just needed some help,” Helton said.

According to the Duncans police chief, the victims were inside of the store before the shooting happened, but its unknown if the shooter followed them here to the parking lot.

“At some point, the shooter did walk up to the car, but we’re not sure when. We don’t know if initial shots came from on the ground walking up to it or maybe from another vehicle,” Duncan Police Chief Danny Ford said.

Officials have collected surveillance video from Walmart as they try to piece together what caused such a horrific event in the small Stephens County town.



“It makes people very fearful. It makes people wonder what is going on its a change in the community we’ve gone a while as you well know without any major incident like this,” Ford said.

Duncan is a wonderful city. We will pull together and we will take care of our own,” Duncan City Manager Kimberly Meek said.

And as the city of Duncan begins to heal, investigators will search for a motive behind a volatile and emotional scene that took three people’s lives.

Walmart officials are also confirming one of the victims was a Walmart employee.

