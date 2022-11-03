WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating the death of a child Thursday morning.

According to the Wichita Falls Police Department, officers responded to an incident at 6:28 a.m. on November 3, 2022, in the 1400 block of North Rosewood. It was reported that CPR was being performed on a three-year-old.

The child was later taken to United Regional where they were later pronounced dead.

WFPD said this death is being investigated by the WFPD Crime Against Persons and Crimes Against Children.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.